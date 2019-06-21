'No warrant of arrest' for Modise skipping court date

There is no warrant of arrest for National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, her office said on Friday.

This comes after reports that the regional court sitting in Potchefstroom in the North West issued a warrant after she failed to appear.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that Modise was indeed expected to appear in court on Friday morning in connection with charges of animal cruelty, but said she could not make it as she was presiding over the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday night.

“Speaker couldn’t preside over the State of the Nation Address late last night and be in court early this morning in Potchefstroom,” Mothapo said.

He said that Modise had notified the court in advance and they could not have issued the warrant.

“Yes [it was communicated]. All parties agreed, and the court too. Claims of arrest are nonsensical and unworthy of response.”

Modise is accused of neglecting her farm which was littered with the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other animals‚ such as geese‚ ducks‚ sheep and goats.

More than 100 pigs‚ sheep‚ chickens and goats were found without food or water‚ and the animals were found dead and dying when the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals obtained a search warrant in 2014.

The case is being pursued by Afriforum’s private prosecution unit after the National Prosecuting Authority decided against prosecution.