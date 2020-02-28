'We had to kill them,' says North West govt after two buffaloes found roaming the streets of Mahikeng

The North West government has defended its decision to kill two buffaloes which were spotted roaming the streets of Mahikeng on Wednesday.

The buffaloes, a male and a female, were spotted in a church yard opposite the North West University, an area used by hundreds of students.

Spokesperson for the agriculture and rural development department Dumisa Seshabela said they immediately dispatched problem animal control specialists and biodiversity conservation officers to the scene to deal with the situation.

“The department notes that this was not the ideal outcome, although given the condition of the animals and the situation at hand where human lives were potentially at risk, the duty to put them down was discharged swiftly,” said Seshabela.