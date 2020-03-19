'We'll enforce the 100-people ban,' says David Makhura

The Gauteng government is ready to enforce the 100-people gathering ban.

Premier David Makhura in Midrand, Johannesburg, yesterday announced that people who were planning weddings or have funerals would have to apply for permission at their nearest police station.

"We want every group in society to be complying that there should be no people more than 100 who gather in any parts of the province. The good thing is that there is a very positive response from different groups in society," Makhura said.

He said government would not hesitate to shutdown churches or any establishments that were not complying with the ban announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

"It's something we will do, I must say that we will do that but we prefer to say to various sectors of society, we prefer to work with you to protect ourselves," Makhura said.