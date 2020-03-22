Gauteng cancels planned surgeries at its public hospitals to strengthen response to Covid-19.

Gauteng health department has cancelled all elective surgeries planned in advance rather than those done in an emergency.

This is part of the department's plan to strengthen Covid-19 response in health facilities.

Provincial health spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said the department has put additional measures in place to deal with the spread of Covid-19 follwoing the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mhlungu said elective surgery with planned high care should be rescheduled to maintain surgical capacity.