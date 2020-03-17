Churches fall in line with reduction in congregants

Some of the major religious bodies have called off church services and suspended planned gatherings for Easter as part of government's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But the biggest church on the continent, Zion Christian Church, remained mum yesterday on whether it would also cancel its annual pilgrimage to Moria in Limpopo that attracts millions of followers. Several attempts by Sowetan to solicit comment from ZCC were unsuccessful yesterday.

The South African Council of Churches on the other hand said it would heed the call to minimise and contain the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Reverend Mzwandile Molo said churches were deemed high-risk areas and that they would need to play their role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"Church leaders from churches that fall under the banner of the SACC will be meeting on Thursday to determine how we can respond responsibly and how we can align with the president's call."

Molo said even though the meeting would consist of broader church leaders, some churches had suspended services indefinitely.

"Some individual churches have taken steps themselves on how they will be dealing with this matter but we also need a unified approach."

A meeting of local government officials today is expected to outline plans to deliver relief to the millions of vulnerable South Africans. Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will today meet with MECs from all nine provinces to discuss how resources would be distributed to some of the poor communities without access to water.