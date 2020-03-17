Entertainment

Covid-19 hits gospel fraternity as Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise cancel concerts

By Chrizelda Kekana - 17 March 2020 - 12:11
Joyous Celebration has postponed its annual concert.
Two of Mzansi's biggest gospel shows, Joyous Celebration's annual concert and Benjamin Dube's Spirit of Praise, join the long list of big events that have been postponed. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in SA on Sunday amid coronavirus.

With the Easter weekend weeks away, religious leaders and gospel artists stand to lose out on the usual large group fellowship- and the commercial value attached to it.

MTN Joyous Celebration announced that its national tour, which was scheduled for Carnival City in Brakpan over the Easter weekend, had been cancelled until further notice.

“Whist it is disappointing for us to cancel the shows at such short notice, as responsible citizens who are committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our cast, crew, supporters and stakeholders, we know it is our responsibility and in our best interest to do so”, said co-founder Lindelani Mkhize.

They had not decided or finalised when the concert would take place, he said, urging fans to stay calm and take care of themselves.

“We urge our broader Joyous family, as we all soldier on, to take care of your personal hygiene and do your bit to contain the spread of the outbreak and limit exposure so that we can have this virus arrested sooner rather than later, with no or minimal fatalities.”

Another big religious celebration that South Africans are concerned about is the annual Zion Christian Church's (ZCC) pilgrimage to Moria, near Polokwane.

According to Jacaranda FM, the spokesperson for the office of Limpopo premier Kenni Mathiva said there would be two meetings in the next 24 hours to discuss the matter.

ZCC, one of the largest churches in the country and Africa, gathers all its members at church headquarters in Moria annually over the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Spirit of Praise said on social media that its event had been postponed until September. 

Read the full statement below.

