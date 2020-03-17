Covid-19 hits gospel fraternity as Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise cancel concerts

Two of Mzansi's biggest gospel shows, Joyous Celebration's annual concert and Benjamin Dube's Spirit of Praise, join the long list of big events that have been postponed. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in SA on Sunday amid coronavirus.

With the Easter weekend weeks away, religious leaders and gospel artists stand to lose out on the usual large group fellowship- and the commercial value attached to it.

MTN Joyous Celebration announced that its national tour, which was scheduled for Carnival City in Brakpan over the Easter weekend, had been cancelled until further notice.