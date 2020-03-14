KZN health partners with religious leaders to create awareness on Covid-19 ahead of Easter

“Mainline religious leaders from all over the province agreed to partner with the department and help disseminate crucial messages about Covid-19. This messaging will focus on how the virus can be prevented, what its symptoms are, and what those who exhibit these symptoms need to do to get help,” MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said in a statement.

Simelane-Zulu met church leaders in a bid to create awareness about the novel coronavirus. She urged worshippers to maintain proper hygiene and said church leaders made a commitment to spread the message to their congregants to take precautionary measures during the upcoming Easter weekend and beyond.