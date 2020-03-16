What you should know about social distancing

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which included specified travel bans, South Africans find themselves having to ponder on new ways to observe old practices.

It's a cultural thing for people to greet with handshakes, especially with men. Women usually prefer hugging each other when greeting other women, but both traditions have come under scrutiny following the measure announced by the president.

Above all, the prohibition of gatherings by 100 or more people has confounded the nation.

For many people who depend on public transport to commute will find this "prohibition" hard to deal with because they are powerless to decide how many people must gather at the bus terminus or taxi rank.

During the inter-ministerial presser on Monday, cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma admitted that there was a lot of "detailed things" to look at in terms of social distancing as it is an "alien" concept to South Africans.

She made an example of behaviour at African funerals.

“When people go to a funeral, they come back and wash their hands in the same basin,” she said.

She suggested the use of sanitisers and soap.

“You may have to add an additional basin after they’ve washed, that will have your sanitisers or the soap and water. So there are a lot of detailed things that we have to look at in terms of how we deal with our social,” she added.

Interestingly, she omitted to note that funerals in black communities are unlikely to be attended by less than 100 people.