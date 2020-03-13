Breaking | Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in SA

The number of positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 24 on Friday, with more expected, after eight more people tested positive for the global pandemic.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday morning announced that there has been four new cases in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal and another two in the Western Cape.

The positive cases include people who recently travelled to Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Greece.

This bring the total number of cases in Gauteng to ten, 10 in KZN, three in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga.

The oldest person in the new cases is a 79-year-old male in KZN while the youngest is a 21-year-old in Gauteng.

“The patients have now been informed and tracing of their contacts is under way,” Mkhize said.