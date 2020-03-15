South Africa

R53m Lotto jackpot bagged

By Naledi Shange - 15 March 2020 - 11:58
Someone out there has won the R53m lottery jackpot, says Ithuba.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

National Lottery operator Ithuba has announced that SA has another millionaire.

It announced on Sunday  that someone had bagged the R53m jackpot in the Lotto game from Saturday, March 14.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 17, 29, 37, 39 and the bonus number 47.

Ithuba said there was also a winner in the Lotto Plus game, with that person walking away with R1.2m. The winning numbers there were 2, 5, 13, 24, 35, 44 and the bonus number 43.

It was not immediately clear where the tickets had been purchased.

