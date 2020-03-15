R53m Lotto jackpot bagged

National Lottery operator Ithuba has announced that SA has another millionaire.

It announced on Sunday that someone had bagged the R53m jackpot in the Lotto game from Saturday, March 14.

The winning numbers were 15, 16, 17, 29, 37, 39 and the bonus number 47.

Ithuba said there was also a winner in the Lotto Plus game, with that person walking away with R1.2m. The winning numbers there were 2, 5, 13, 24, 35, 44 and the bonus number 43.

It was not immediately clear where the tickets had been purchased.