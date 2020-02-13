How not to blow any of your unexpected millions

“If you already have a financial plan in place and are clear about your financial goals, a windfall might accelerate your financial journey and help you achieve your goals sooner. On the other hand, if your finances are in disarray and you don’t have a budget in place, it’s much easier to ‘blow’ the money,” she explains.

Mziwinila says appointing a certified financial planner to guide you in putting together a robust, realistic financial plan should follow your cooling-off period. A financial planner supported by other professionals like a good lawyer, an accountant and possibly even a psychologist to assist you in dealing with your emotions associated with your new-found wealth will help you avoid costly financial mistakes.

Mziwinila lists common mistakes made by people featured in the show as: making investments that don’t match your tolerance for risk, failing to consider tax, investing in products that do not align with your needs or goals, and failing to consider the lifestyle creep that comes with having extra funds.

Liberty Group financial adviser Richard Redder created scenarios using the windfalls from two guests on the show to illustrate how they could have protected their capital and given themselves a comfortable lifestyle had they sought financial advice.

In the first scenario if Victor had decided to invest his R3m from the RAF into a combination of four income funds like Stanlib’s Income Fund and Investec’s High-income Fund, he could have drawn an income of R15 000 a month, Redder says.

This is assuming he earned returns of around 7.6%, which the income funds are currently returning. Victor could have enjoyed a 6% increase in his income each year for ten years and gone on to draw an income amounting to R2.3 million over 10 years, and still have his R3 million invested. Although it would have depreciated against inflation, it would still be able to generate an income for him.

Using the same scenario for Moipane from Welkom who won R14m in the national lottery, Redder says had she invested in some income funds, she could have been able to withdraw a starting income of R70 000 a month. If this escalated each year by 6% to keep up with inflation, she would be able to draw more than R11m over 10 years, while still keeping her initial capital.

She could alternatively have taken on some more investment risk and grown her capital. Nozibele says many investors fail to grow their money because they are averse to investment risk and fear losing money. Investing in cash or income funds can generate a good income, but you need to invest more in equities to grow your money, Nozibele cautions.

Taking on some carefully considered investment risk is better than the risk of taking advice from family and friends to, for example, invest your money in an opportunity which promises high returns without the evidence to show how it will do so, or investing in an unknown assets with no proven track record.

Once you have settled on your financial plan, you may want to pay it forward by donating some of your cash to charities, sharing with loved ones or the less fortunate and there are tax effiicient ways of doing so.

Mzwinila encourages you to approach small windfalls, like a company bonus, a tax refund and small policy payouts, in the same way to make the most of your money and grow if from a small windfall into something much more significant.