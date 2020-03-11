This is not a scam: South Africans can now place bets on Lottoland

You have probably heard about the enormous pay-outs that can be won in overseas lotteries, ranging from EuroJackpot and EuroMillions, to the US MegaMillions and US PowerBall. When converted into rands, these wins can run into billions.

The good news for South Africans is that with the recent launch of Lottoland here, you can now to place fixed odds bets on those, and many of the world’s largest draws.

Lottoland’s first big pay-out was to a German lady who won €90m in her online bet placed in the Euro Jackpot - a favourite draw among Europeans.

This is her true, rags-to-riches Cinderella story:

From humble beginnings, Christina worked as a cleaner in Germany before she placed her online bet with Lottoland. On June 1 2018 she won €90m in the Eurojackpot draw. That same year Lottoland received the Guinness World Record for Christina’s pay out as "the largest online gambling win in history". Christina was flown to Lottoland’s headquarters in Gibraltar where she received specialist counselling from financial advisors and psychologists. Her winnings were paid into her bank account right away, she resigned from her job and yes, you guessed right – she did not work as a cleaner anymore and her life was never the same again.

You too can bet online 24/7, from anywhere, with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes!Even though these wins can run into multi millions, bets start from as little as R1 each.

So yes, you could also be this lucky.

As a South African citizen, you can now place fixed odds bets in some of the world’s major draws.

You can stand a chance to win some of the biggest cash prizes on earth.

A win like that is possible with Lottoland SA

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Winnings are converted into rands and paid out into your nominated bank account in SA.

Lottoland offers more than 30 different products for players to bet on, in one easy-to-use online site. These include placing fixed odds bets on products such as EuroJackpot, EuroMillions, US MegaMillions, US PowerBall and many more.

And in the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if you don’t match a single number, you get your money back! That means almost half of all bets will win a prize. Yes this too, is not a scam.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on www.lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

www.lottoland.co.za You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SA?

Visit www.lottoland.co.za Click on the Register button. Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address Click on the Create New Account button. Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on Select your chosen numbers. You will see next to the green button your stake value. Click Submit. If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box. Click on confirm and proceed. Choose your method of payment. There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa/Mastercard/Snap Scan/ Zapper/1Voucher/SID EFT. Note that Capitec cards don't support betting sites so if you are a Capitec cardholder you can use SID EFT or Snap Scan/Zapper/direct deposit. You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit. How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout . Click on Add account details ZA. Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 to 72 hours).

This article was paid for by Lottoland.

LottolandMarch2020