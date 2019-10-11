If you bought your Lotto ticket in Gauteng on Wednesday, you might be R60m richer

The winning lottery numbers for this game were 3, 8, 27, 44, 49 and 50. The "bonus ball" was number 7.

Ithuba said it had made multiple millionaires this year, recording payouts of over R2.5bn in all games since January.

The biggest payout was R232m, which was won by a Cape Town resident.

Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said: "When we were awarded the national lottery licence we promised to reinvigorate the lottery by optimising the player and winner experience. We have done this by offering life-changing jackpots, introduced an exciting game portfolio and increased lottery access channels, making it more convenient to play lottery games than ever before."