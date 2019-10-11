South Africa

If you bought your Lotto ticket in Gauteng on Wednesday, you might be R60m richer

By Naledi Shange - 11 October 2019 - 19:07
Lotto operator Ithuba says the winning R60m ticket was bought in Gauteng and the winner had not come forward by Friday afternoon.
There's been another multimillion-rand Lotto winner.

This time, the lucky player bagged more than R60m following Wednesday's draw, lottery operator Ithuba said on Friday.

Ithuba said on Twitter that the ticket had been bought in Gauteng. The winner had played through a quick pick selection and had bought a ticket worth R100. By Friday afternoon, the winner had not yet come forward.

The winning lottery numbers for this game were 3, 8, 27, 44, 49 and 50. The "bonus ball" was number 7.

Ithuba said it had made multiple millionaires this year, recording payouts of over R2.5bn in all games since January.

The biggest payout was R232m, which was won by a Cape Town resident.

Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said: "When we were awarded the national lottery licence we promised to reinvigorate the lottery by optimising the player and winner experience. We have done this by offering life-changing jackpots, introduced an exciting game portfolio and increased lottery access channels, making it more convenient to play lottery games than ever before."

