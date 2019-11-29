'I'll buy a mansion for my folks and send my kids to private schools,' says R114m Lotto winner

Dressed in a white shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, the 32-year-old, whose identity is being withheld, said he found his ticket a day after news broke that a winner was from his village.

“People kept on saying a winner was from here. I then went to check my ticket. I was shocked to discover that all the numbers were the same. From then, I couldn’t sleep. Even now,” he said.

The soft-spoken father of two said he immediately told his family.

The man, whose highest qualification is a matric, now wants to start a business, buy his parents a mansion, buy the car of his dreams and give back to the community.

“I grew up very poor. I want to change my family’s life, and also help the people in my community.

“I did not get a chance to study at good schools so I want my children to go to private schools and attend tertiary institutions,” he said.