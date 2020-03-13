Old Mutual employee who travelled outside SA tests positive for Covid-19
An Old Mutual staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under self-quarantine.
Tabby Tsengiwe, Old Mutual spokesperson, emphasised that the employee had not been in physical contact with any branch staff or customers.
“The employee recently travelled back from overseas and, as a precaution, the company has requested that everyone who has travelled outside the country in the past two weeks should undergo medical tests.
“The employee's results came out positive and is undergoing a 21-day quarantine,” Tsengiwe said.
She said there was no need for panic or for a shutdown of their offices as they had the situation under control.
Old Mutual did not disclose which branch the employee reported to.
