South Africa

Old Mutual employee who travelled outside SA tests positive for Covid-19

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 13 March 2020 - 14:28
An Old Mutual staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after an overseas trip and is undergoing quarantine.
An Old Mutual staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after an overseas trip and is undergoing quarantine.
Image: Supplied

An Old Mutual staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under self-quarantine.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Old Mutual spokesperson, emphasised that the employee had not been in physical contact with any branch staff or customers.

“The employee recently travelled back from overseas and, as a precaution, the company has requested that everyone who  has travelled outside the country in the past two weeks should undergo medical tests.

“The employee's results came out positive and is undergoing a 21-day quarantine,” Tsengiwe said.

She said there was no need for panic or for a shutdown of their offices as they had the situation under control.

Old Mutual did not disclose which branch the employee reported to.

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
News
2 days ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East Africa

Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness ...
News
6 hours ago

This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

One of SAA's most seasoned pilots is in charge of the flight to Wuhan to bring South Africans back from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X