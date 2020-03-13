Nearly 10,000 sign petition against Limpopo quarantine site

More than 9,300 people had by Friday lunchtime signed a petition opposing the government’s decision to house the 122 South Africans repatriated from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan at the Ranch Resort near Polokwane in Limpopo.

The petition titled “Limpopo is not a dumping place for Covid-19” on Change.org was started by Rosinah Rammala. It calls on the government to retract the decision.

“I am worried about the wellness of the people in Limpopo,” wrote Rammala.

She alleged staff members at the Ranch Hotel had been forced to sign consent forms to not leave the premises during the duration of the stay of the South African evacuees.

The government has stated that the returning citizens and the team looking after them would be quarantined to ensure they did not have the virus before being reintegrated into society.