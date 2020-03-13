Wits medical faculty cancels classes as student is exposed to coronavirus-infected person

The student had since been subjected to testing and the results were expected back later on Friday.

“As a precautionary measure, the faculty has cancelled the clinical activities scheduled for the student’s class today,” the university said.

On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and health department placed the number of positive cases at 16.

Eight cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, six are in Gauteng, while there is one each in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga.