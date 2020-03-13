South Africa

Wits medical faculty cancels classes as student is exposed to coronavirus-infected person

By Naledi Shange - 13 March 2020 - 09:34
A medical student from Wits is under quarantine after being exposed to a person who has since tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Supplied/Wits Plus

A medical student from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg was under quarantine on Friday after being exposed to a person who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said.

“The student is being monitored closely and has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19,” according to the statement posted on the university's social media platforms.

The student had since been subjected to testing and the results were expected back later on Friday.

“As a precautionary measure, the faculty has cancelled the clinical activities scheduled for the student’s class today,” the university said.

On Thursday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and health department placed the number of positive cases at 16.

Eight cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, six are in Gauteng, while there is one each in the  Western Cape and Mpumalanga.

