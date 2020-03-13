Life insurance cover extended to lodge staff where Wuhan group will be quarantined

Life cover has been offered to the staff employed at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane which will host the South Africans who are being repatriated from China, the government said on Friday.

“To allay the fears of workers at the resort, insurance company Momentum has partnered the government to offer a limited life cover to the workers. Staff will also receive medical screening ahead of the arrival of the South Africans,” said a government statement.

Concern was raised, particularly from the ANC Youth League, about the safety of the staff and locals living close to the resort were the 122 repatriated citizens will remain in quarantine.

The health ministry has repeatedly emphasised that none of those who are being repatriated have tested positive for the virus and that the quarantine is precautionary.