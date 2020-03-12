Africa

Zimbabwean man who fled hospital tests negative for coronavirus

By Busang Senne - 12 March 2020 - 11:32
The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, tested negative on Tuesday.
The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, tested negative on Tuesday.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

The 26-year-old man who fled from the hospital where he was due to undergo testing for the coronavirus has resurfaced, turning himself in and being admitted for testing, according to CNN.

The man, who returned from a trip to Thailand and complained of a mild fever and sneezing, absconded from the hospital on Monday. 

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old tested negative and was discharged, leaving Zimbabwe with no confirmed cases of the virus.

