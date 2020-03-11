South Africa

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

By Deepa Kesa - 11 March 2020 - 12:38

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The number of people infected with the virus topped 115,000 across the world by Wednesday as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic damage.

More than 4,200 have died, according to a tally of government announcements.

Italy, with more than 10,100 cases and 631 deaths, sealed off much of its industrial north, where six prisoners were killed in a riot over curbs on visits.

The government also ordered cinemas, theatres and museums to close, cancelled sporting events and told shops and restaurants to ensure patrons remained at least a metre apart.

Recovered coronavirus patients speak out about their experiences.

Testing for coronavirus - my experience

With sweat constantly running down my brow, I deemed it fit to head to the nearest private hospital and screen whether I had the dreaded coronavirus.
1 day ago

First coronavirus cases confirmed in Burkina Faso

Two cases of coronavirus have been detected in Burkina Faso, a couple who returned to the West African country from France, the government said.
23 hours ago

Nigeria has second confirmed coronavirus case - health minister

Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, the country's health minister said on Twitter on Monday.
2 days ago

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
