WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
The number of people infected with the virus topped 115,000 across the world by Wednesday as the outbreak reached more countries and caused more economic damage.
More than 4,200 have died, according to a tally of government announcements.
Italy, with more than 10,100 cases and 631 deaths, sealed off much of its industrial north, where six prisoners were killed in a riot over curbs on visits.
The government also ordered cinemas, theatres and museums to close, cancelled sporting events and told shops and restaurants to ensure patrons remained at least a metre apart.
