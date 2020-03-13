South Africa

Ex-president Zuma’s bid to stop corruption trial rejected

By Reuters - 13 March 2020 - 13:21
Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal a lower court’s decision that he should stand trial for corruption.
Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal a lower court’s decision that he should stand trial for corruption.
Image: File

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal a lower court’s decision that he should stand trial for corruption, a registrar of the court said on Friday.

According to the local news agency Eye Witness News, the SCA ruled that Zuma’s appeal against an October decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court had “no reasonable prospects of success".

Zuma, in office from 2009-2018, had applied for the stay of prosecution for alleged fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military equipment for South Africa’s armed forces in the 1990s.

The French defence firm Thales, accused of agreeing to pay Zuma around $34,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the $2 billion arms deal, and set to stand trial this year along with the former leader, had also appealed the decision. Both Zuma and Thales had their appeals rejected, the court said.

Zuma tells supporters he's not afraid of jail, has problem with his eyes

Former president Jacob Zuma reiterated on Saturday that he was not afraid if going to jail.
News
2 weeks ago

Singing supporters await Zuma's arrival at OR Tambo International

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma gathered at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday morning to welcome him back from Cuba where he ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X