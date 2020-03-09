Testing for coronavirus - my experience

"I'm actually here to test for coronavirus. I had travelled to the Eastern Cape at the weekend," I responded.

She asked further questions like the type of illness symptoms I have been experiencing recently and the number of days I spent in the Eastern Cape.

Those who passed the questions were given orange stickers to freely enter the hospital.

I was not so lucky, though. They checked my temperature level and it was found to be fine. I was then taken to a waiting room.

Eight minutes later, I was called into a room where there were two nurses so that I could be tested. One took my blood pressure, height and weight.

The other nurse asked routine questions like if I had been experiencing pain and when did I last cough.

Both nurses were not wearing masks, raising fears their lives could be in danger if they came into contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

What impressed me, though, was that the service was carried out without me being charged. I heaved a sigh of relief when the nurse came back with the news that I had been cleared. The speed and efficiency with which the tests were conducted is also something to be applauded.

It's better to know one's status than not.