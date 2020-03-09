WATCH LIVE | Latest update on coronavirus in SA
SA's inter-ministerial committee dealing with coronavirus cases will provide an update on the outbreak at the department of health's Civitas building in Pretoria.
On Sunday the country's third coronavirus case was confirmed.
On Monday Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton was closed as a precaution because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the virus.
