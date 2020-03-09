South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Latest update on coronavirus in SA

By Staff Reporter - 09 March 2020 - 14:54

SA's inter-ministerial committee dealing with coronavirus cases will provide an update on the outbreak at the department of health's Civitas building in Pretoria.

On Sunday the country's third coronavirus case was confirmed.

On Monday Grayston Preparatory School in Sandton was closed as a precaution because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the virus.

