Olympiakos, Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis has coronavirus

By reuters - 10 March 2020 - 17:02
Evangelos Marinakis owner of Olympiacos FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty

The owner of Greece’s most successful soccer club Olympiakos and English Championship side Nottingham Forest said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

Evangelos Marinakis, a 52-year-old Greek businessman, said he was well and receiving treatment.

“The recent virus has “visited” me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he said in a social media post.

“I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions.

“I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

The virus has infected well over 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. Greece has several dozen cases but no fatality so far.

