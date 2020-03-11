Angry Durban community burns tyres in protest against unsafe crossing for children

Angry residents of Cornubia, north of Durban, are demanding that a pedestrian bridge be erected over a busy highway after two children were run over on Monday.

They have resorted to blockading the M41, which leads from the northern suburbs to Umhlanga, with burning tyres and rubble to draw attention to their concerns.

Tuesday was the second day of the protest.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Boysie Zungu said the road had been closed between Palmview and the Phoenix highway and traffic diverted.

“The residents are protesting after a major accident on Monday where two children, aged six and seven, were knocked down by a motorist while trying to cross the highway.”

It is understood that most of the children living in the low-cost housing settlement attend school in neighbouring Phoenix and cross the highway because there is no bridge.

“A ward councillor is addressing the residents to call for calm. They are demanding that a pedestrian bridge be erected so that they can cross safely. They want an audience with the transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli,” said Zungu.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Glen Naidoo said the community was upset after the latest incidents.

“They want their children to be safe. They are frustrated because lives are in danger every day,” he said.