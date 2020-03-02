South Africa

21 people killed in Eastern Cape bus accident

By Noxolo Majavu - 02 March 2020 - 14:37
The bus plunged into a ravine
The bus plunged into a ravine
Twenty-one people died this morning when a bus they were travelling in plunged into the ravine after losing control on Centane road in Eastern Cape.

“Twenty one people have been confirmed dead including the driver,” Eastern Cape transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said.

Department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo also confirmed that a 3-year old who was critically injured had already been airlifted to East London.

Two helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident.

Hospitals in Mthatha and East London have been ordered to keep beds unoccupied in anticipation for those who might be injured.

“Survivors have complained about the condition of the driver, they say that he was driving very recklessly,” Binqose added

The Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe is currently on her way to the scene.

