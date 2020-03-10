Taxpayers to pay R25m to bring South Africans home from virus-hit Wuhan

The repatriation of South Africans from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, China, is going to cost taxpayers R25m.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that he had employed 151 members of the defence force (SANDF) in service to support the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and the department of health to return the South Africans who are in Hubei.

In a letter to parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, Ramaphosa revealed that the deployment of the SANDF was from March 1 to April 15.

“The total expenditure expected to be incurred for this is R25m,” said Ramaphosa.