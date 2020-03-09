WATCH | Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation

Roxanne Rawlins, a South African citizen in Wuhan, gives us a look at living in lockdown in the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus in the Chinese city.

She is one of 184 citizens anxiously awaiting repatriation to SA.

Rawlins paints a haunting picture of streets devoid of activity, lined with empty cabs and shops.

She said a lack of resources has convinced her to return home, though she is sad to leave her Ukrainian fiancé.

This comes as South Africa reported its third case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. All three are from a 10-person group, nine of whom recently returned from Italy.

At the time of publishing it was still unclear when South African citizens in Wuhan would be evacuated.