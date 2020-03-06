Coronavirus: Government slams reports of the defence force refusing to repatriate citizens from China

All hands are on deck to ensure the smooth repatriation of 184 South African citizens from Wuhan, China, the government said on Friday, slamming a claim that SA National Defence Force (SANDF) crew are reluctant to board the chartered aircraft for fear of possible coronavirus infection.

“Government maintains the terms of reference for the provision of an aircraft for the repatriation process include trained crew members to assist the passengers,” said Phumla Williams of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

“This is in line with civil aviation regulations which require trained and registered crew members to assist the passengers on the plane.”

The Mail & Guardian newspaper quoted “a senior official” close to the repatriation operation as saying: “We do have an aircraft that is ready to go. There are no warm bodies that want to go to China as they fear the risk.”

Williams said this was misleading and cast unfounded aspersions on the work of government.