Supra Mahumapelo dares ANC's solidarity over Mkhwebane

Supra Mahumapelo has come out unequivocally backing the public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the pending parliamentary process instituted to review her fitness to hold office.

Mahumapelo's backing of Mkhwebane, against a motion instituted by the opposition DA, is informed by a view that she performed a "marvellous" work in her term of office.

Mahumapelo, a national executive committee member of the ANC, has been vociferous that the ruling party shall not support a DA motion. But the ANC has so far distanced itself from his beliefs, adding that they are personal and not organisational.

History beckons that the ANC negotiated the transition to democracy with its vilest opponent, the National Party (NP), under whom many Africans were slaughtered. They include Hector Pieterson, Steve Biko, Neil Agget, Chris Hani, and David Webster. NP was also complicit in Boipatong, Sharpeville, Bisho, Maseru, and Matola massacres.

But the ANC, appreciating the conditions and challenges to its historic mission, collaborated with the NP in a government of national unity. The public protector and other chapter nine institutions are direct outcomes of this intercourse.