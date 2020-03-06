What if your holiday turns into a hotel room quarantine?

Separately, the country’s health ministry said people coming from Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and the US were recommended, rather than required, to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

So for now, at least, those arriving in Thailand from Singapore will not be forced to abandon their travel plans and hole up in their hotel rooms for a fortnight instead, ordering room service meals.

About 40 million tourists visited Thailand last year. One person in that country has died from Covid-19, 16 people are currently hospitalised and an unspecified number have been discharged.

On Friday an angry Bodinger told Marilyn Lewis, CEO of Singapore Airlines’ general sales agent operations in SA, in an e-mail: “You are forcing me to travel to Thailand through Singapore and possibly spend my holiday in quarantine!

“How can you do this to your passengers?”

Lewis responded: “The rules are the rules.”

And so it is with all travel operators as they respond to panicked customers wanting to cancel or postpone imminent travel plans, even to countries which have yet to have a single reported case of Covid-19.

Unless authorities issue a formal advisory making a country a no-go zone, based on WHO recommendations, normal cancellation rules, involving hefty cancellation penalties, apply.

Many are playing a waiting game, holding on to their bookings in the hope that the WHO will declare their destination a red zone, meaning they will be refunded in full.