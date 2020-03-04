Coronavirus fears hurting Africa's safari industry

Fears of the coronavirus have crippled Africa’s safari industry, a survey conducted by SafariBookings has found.

The online marketplace for African safari tours conducted the survey among 361 safari tour operators to determine the impact that the fears of the virus have had on the the safari industry.

"Coronavirus outbreak has affected safari business because many clients fear the risk of contracting the virus, hence the cancellation or extension of travelling," said Oima Paul of Four Crane Safaris in Uganda.

"Some of the clients say, 'We want to travel to your country, but we are worried of coronavirus.' They ask, 'How safe is your country?'"

With most clients booking in January, February and March, the industry has seen a massive drop in bookings this year following the outbreak.