Judge upholds Pitch Black Afro's original confession to killing his wife

The judge presiding in the murder case of Pitch Black Afro, real name Thulani Ngcobo, has ruled to uphold the rapper's original statement in which he confessed to murdering his wife. The statement will therefore be admissible as evidence in his trial.

Ngcobo said in his statement last year that he hit his wife Catherine Modisane and pushed her onto a wall. He has since made a 180 degree turn and said he was assaulted and threatened into making that statement by a group of police officers from Yeoville police station. This turn of events led to the trial having a trial within a trial, to establish whether Ngcobo's earlier confession is admissible.

The rapper who took the stand on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg said the police also threatened to tear his insurance papers that would allow him to bury his wife if he did not confess.

“I was afraid of saying anything wrong to make them tear up my Samro pages. Trisha (Modisane) had already been in the mortuary for too long and according to my traditions, a person does not stay in the fridge for a long time,” said Ngcobo. Samro is the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, the body which administrate peformance rights of member artists by all users of the music, the process which lead to the payment of royalties to artists.