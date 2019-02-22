Jussie Smollett, Brickz & Kelly Khumalo: celebrities who have ended up on the wrong side of the law

Unless you've been living under a rock, news of Jussie Smollett’s arrest will likely have also left you shook after the actor was arrested for allegedly faking his own attack earlier this month.

The "attack", which left the 36-year-old actor drenched in bleach with a noose hung around his neck, was largely seen as a hate crime that was both racist and homophobic.

As of yesterday, we are still reeling at the news that Smollett has now been taken into custody for what is understood to be disorderly conduct and allegedly filing a false police report.

Initially Smollett, an openly gay man, was very vocal about the assault, even conducting an emotional interview. If found guilty, the Empire actor could face up to three years behind bars.

Smollett now joins a host of other celebrities who have been arrested, some of whom were found guilty and sentenced to jail. We take a look at some of the most notorious celebrity-turned-criminals from both home and abroad.