Jussie Smollett, Brickz & Kelly Khumalo: celebrities who have ended up on the wrong side of the law
Unless you've been living under a rock, news of Jussie Smollett’s arrest will likely have also left you shook after the actor was arrested for allegedly faking his own attack earlier this month.
The "attack", which left the 36-year-old actor drenched in bleach with a noose hung around his neck, was largely seen as a hate crime that was both racist and homophobic.
As of yesterday, we are still reeling at the news that Smollett has now been taken into custody for what is understood to be disorderly conduct and allegedly filing a false police report.
Initially Smollett, an openly gay man, was very vocal about the assault, even conducting an emotional interview. If found guilty, the Empire actor could face up to three years behind bars.
Smollett now joins a host of other celebrities who have been arrested, some of whom were found guilty and sentenced to jail. We take a look at some of the most notorious celebrity-turned-criminals from both home and abroad.
Pitch Black Afro
On 9 January of this year, Thulani Ngcobo, better known as hip-hop artist Pitch Black Afro, was arrested following the death of his wife. The musician has officially been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice. He remains remanded in custody as his bail hearing has yet again been postponed, this time to the 14th of March.
Brickz
Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, was arrested in 2013 for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece. In 2017, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty on the charges.
XXXTentacion
Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, better known as US rapper and songwriter XXXTentacion, had his fair share of mishaps with the law. He spent time in juvenile detention on gun possession charges. Following his release in 2013, he was arrested and charged with different demeanours numerous times. He spent time in and out of jail and court hearings before his death in June of last year.
Okmalumkoolkat
Brian Simiso Zwane, South African rapper and producer better known as Okmalumkoolkat, was arrested in Australia in 2016 following sexual misconduct allegations. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six months in jail.
Jub Jub
Hip-hop artist Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye was arrested following an incident in which he, along with friend Themba Tshabalala, crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of school boys while under the influence of drugs in 2010. They were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and racing on a public road in 2012.
Kelly Khumalo
It seems trouble keeps similar company. In 2013 Jub Jub’s baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, was arrested after handing herself over to police. This followed former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's estranged wife, Mandisa, opening a case of assault against the singer.
Khumalo was charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as charges of negligent driving and malicious damage to property. She came off light, however, as the charges against her were dropped the following year.
Uyanda Mbuli
Former Mrs SA Globe, businesswoman and socialite, Uyanda Mbuli, was arrested in 2012 after she violated a protection order her estranged husband, Sisa Mbuli, obtained against her. She was arrested at the house she used to share with her husband and taken to the police station in her night gown. She spent one night in jail after being released on bail and was subsequently acquitted of all criminal charges.