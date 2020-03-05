Top official implicated in state funerals fraud

Government officials implicated in the awarding of fraudulent contracts for state funerals remain in their posts, months after an investigation recommended action be taken against them.

MPs were shocked to hear from public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille that the department's most senior official, director-general Sam Vukela, who had been fielding their questions and explaining why no action had been taken, was also implicated.

The department of public works and infrastructure was appearing before parliament's public accounts committee (Scopa) to account for matters raised by the auditor-general in the 2018/2019 annual report.

DA MP Benedicta van Minnen asked about action taken regarding fraudulent contracts, where prices were inflated and payment irregularities found for the state-sponsored funerals of late stalwarts Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Modise.