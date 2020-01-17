De Lille is right, hiring serviettes for R470,000 for a funeral is just so gross

When our anti-apartheid Struggle stalwarts Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zola Skweyiya and Billy Modise passed away on different dates last year, it was fitting that they should be given state funerals.

I don't use the word "icon" liberally, but in my book the three fighters deserved the accolade. Imagine the pain and the anger to discover that the company that staged their funerals charged the state a whopping R76m.

The company that provided services is Crocia Events, which won a two-year tender in 2017 to provide infrastructure for all state funerals.

I'm no specialist in the costing of funeral services, but I find it difficult to accept that the department of public works and infrastructure should have spent R7m to hire padded chairs, leather couches and scatter cushions, R2.47m for draping, R470,000 for serviettes, R695,000 for orchestra equipment and R30,000 to dig three graves.

I'm glad I am not alone in this sense of outrage and disbelief. Patricia de Lille, the minister concerned, has ordered her officials to initiate fraud charges against Crocia. It is clear that the prices were grossly inflated.