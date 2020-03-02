R14m budget and 183 social workers to stem gender-based violence in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has announced a multidisciplinary programme that will include the placement of more than 180 social workers aimed at tackling the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the province.

Zikalala, addressing the launch of the programme spearheaded by the provincial department of social development on Monday, said GBV had escalated to “unprecedented levels” in the province and required the government to strengthen its focus on changing attitudes and promoting positive behavioural change among men.