Free State traffic cop fined a 'lenient' R10,000 for demanding a bribe

A Free State traffic officer has been fined R10,000 for demanding a bribe from a public transport operator.

Tshepiso Confidence Ramatlakane, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), was on Tuesday sentenced to a fine of R10,000 and a further five years’ imprisonment.

The latter sentence was suspended for five years on condition that she was not found guilty of corruption during the period of suspension.

The RTMC said it was disappointed with the sentence, which was not harsh enough.

“The RTMC is not entirely satisfied with the sentence. We believe that suspended sentences in cases of traffic officer corruption do not send a strong enough message. We prefer direct imprisonment in these circumstances to send a strong message that corruption within the law enforcement sector will not be tolerated.

“We have taken this position because we see the devastating impact of corruption daily on the roads. South Africa has unacceptably high levels of road fatalities and corruption is one of the contributing factors to the carnage,” the corporation said.