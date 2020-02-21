Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala asks for R5,000 bail

Flamboyant Mpumalanga businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala has asked to be granted R5,000 bail in his latest corruption and bribery matter.

Chabalala was applying for bail in the Middleburg magistrate's court on Friday where he is facing two counts of corruption and bribery after he attempted to bribe a senior police officer to release his luxury vehicle and make a docket related to his other case disappear.

His lawyer, Hlau Maluleke, told the court that Chabalala could only afford to post R5,000 as a bail fee as his businesses were affected following his previous arrest in September last year.

“We do not know what his financial situation looks like at the moment and I have to meet with his auditor for me to get a better picture. But we request the court to set bail at R5,000,” Maluleke said.

He told the court that Chabalala had investments worth R40m and earned a monthly salary of approximately R200,000 from his businesses.

Chabalala was arrested on January 13 after he allegedly attempted to bribe a senior police official in Mpumalanga to get his impounded motor vehicle released and also to make his initial case disappear. His matter was postponed to February 24 when judgment on his bail application is expected to be handed down.

The 25-year-old appeared relaxed as he interacted with his lawyer in between court proceedings.