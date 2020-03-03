Bosses are stealing bigger sums, and ordinary people are seeing a gap too

Customer fraud (SA 47%, global 35%) has become the most prominent economic crime faced by businesses, a PwC survey shows.

This is followed by bribery and corruption (SA 42%, global 30%) and accounting/financial statement fraud (SA 34%, global 28%).

“From a global perspective, customer fraud is especially prominent in the financial services and consumer markets segments. This could be telling as industries shift to direct-to-consumer strategies. The good news? It’s also one of the frauds where dedicated resources, robust processes and technology have proven effective in prevention,” according to the PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey.

Customer fraud refers to mortgage fraud, credit card fraud, claims fraud, cheque fraud, ID fraud and similar.

India and China reported the highest occurrence of economic crime, with SA ranked third.

The reported rate of economic crime in SA has improved from 77% in 2018 to 60% this year.

But PwC said this should not be heralded because at 60%, SA’s rate of reported economic crime remains significantly higher than the global average rate of 47%.

“Added to this is the stark reality that the incidence of higher value serious economic crime has doubled in the past 24 months from 1% to 2%.”

While incidences of most fraud types declined in SA, occurrences of the top three rose, and so did cybercrime, said PwC.

“There has also been a disturbing increase in the level of involvement of senior management as the main perpetrator, escalating from 20% in 2018 to 34% in 2020.”

This showed much greater focus on governance is required in organisations, PwC said.

“The days of the passive non-executive board member have surely passed, and there is a need for this independent oversight function to become more involved and ask the difficult questions, and thereafter demand and interrogate the answers provided.”