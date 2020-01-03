South Africa

Radio veteran Chilli M has died

By Kyle Zeeman and Masego Seemela - 03 January 2020 - 10:22
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Image: Chilli M Facebook

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga has died, a close friend of the star confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.

Isaac Sithole said the radio personality died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

He said the radio host was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

“He died from natural causes. The family plans to bury him next week Saturday,” he said.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star.

Chilli M was left heartbroken by the death of his daughter, Nkanyezi, in 2015. She was killed in a car accident while returning from a family holiday.

He was axed by Ukhozi FM in 2016 after he admitted to taking a bribe from an aspiring kwaito group, later saying he did so because he had been having money problems since the death of his daughter.

“Every company has its own policies. I went against SABC policy and I paid the price. I was tempted because I had lost my daughter and was in financial distress‚” he told Daily Sun.

Personalities and artists the country loved and lost

This decade was a hard pill to swallow as SA lost many prominent people.
News
2 weeks ago

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died

Seasoned radio personality Xolani Gwala has died, his family confirmed on 702 on Friday morning.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X