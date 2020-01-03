Radio veteran Chilli M has died
Former Ukhozi FM DJ Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga has died, a close friend of the star confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
Isaac Sithole said the radio personality died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.
He said the radio host was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.
“He died from natural causes. The family plans to bury him next week Saturday,” he said.
Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star.
Chilli M has passed??? OMG, I grew up listening to that dude while he was still on the real @Yfm back in the days. He was a radio legend, not a perfect one but a DAMN Great one. Rest easy Daddy Osebenzile ?? #RIPChilliM pic.twitter.com/Xjs49I7qZr— Lloyd Molefe (@LloydMolefe) January 3, 2020
Rip Daddy ?I was such a huge fan of him and Dineo's show on Yfm ?— #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) January 3, 2020
Just heard the devastating news that Chilli M, Vukani is no more. This is so sad man! Eish— Macfarlane Moleli (@macmoleli) January 3, 2020
Chilli M was left heartbroken by the death of his daughter, Nkanyezi, in 2015. She was killed in a car accident while returning from a family holiday.
He was axed by Ukhozi FM in 2016 after he admitted to taking a bribe from an aspiring kwaito group, later saying he did so because he had been having money problems since the death of his daughter.
“Every company has its own policies. I went against SABC policy and I paid the price. I was tempted because I had lost my daughter and was in financial distress‚” he told Daily Sun.
