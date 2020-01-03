Radio veteran Chilli M has died

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga has died, a close friend of the star confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.

Isaac Sithole said the radio personality died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

He said the radio host was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

“He died from natural causes. The family plans to bury him next week Saturday,” he said.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star.