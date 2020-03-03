Death toll in Eastern Cape bus crash climbs to 29
The death toll following a terrible bus crash in Centane, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday has continued to climb.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday placed the death toll at 29, with around 60 people injured.
The bus plunged down a steep ravine on Monday morning. It was carrying mostly pensioners and pupils.
Mbalula said it was believed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, but further investigations into the cause of the crash were still being conducted.
The minister visited those who were still in hospital and also addressed concerned community members, promising harsher punishment for those operating unroadworthy public transport vehicles.
Ensuring that our people are safe on our roads must be a daily preoccupation. Holding those who transport our people accountable, whether the elderly or scholars, must find practical expression in our daily activities. pic.twitter.com/LzmYH7Lu5t— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 3, 2020
"We will launch a massive safety compliance drive targeting public transport and bus operations. No public transport vehicle should be on our roads unless it meets all safety requirements," he said.
"Those who undermine the system and cut corners and fraudulently issue roadworthiness certificates when the vehicle should not be on the road will face the full might of the law."