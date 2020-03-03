South Africa

Death toll in Eastern Cape bus crash climbs to 29

By Naledi Shange - 03 March 2020 - 20:38
Monday's bus crash in the Eastern Cape has now claimed 29 lives.
Monday's bus crash in the Eastern Cape has now claimed 29 lives.
Image: SUPPLIED

The death toll following a terrible bus crash in Centane, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday has continued to climb.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday placed the death toll at 29, with around 60 people injured. 

The bus plunged down a steep ravine on Monday morning. It was carrying mostly pensioners and pupils.

Eastern Cape bus accident death toll rises to 25

Twenty-five people have been confirmed dead and 68 injured after a bus travelling from Cebe to Butterworth with a full load of passengers rolled 300m ...
News
1 day ago

Mbalula said it was believed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, but further investigations into the cause of the crash were still being conducted. 

The minister visited those who were still in hospital and also addressed concerned community members, promising harsher punishment for those operating unroadworthy public transport vehicles.

"We will launch a massive safety compliance drive targeting public transport and bus operations. No public transport vehicle should be on our roads unless it meets all safety requirements," he said. 

"Those who undermine the system and cut corners and fraudulently issue roadworthiness certificates when the vehicle should not be on the road will face the full might of the law." 

21 people killed in Eastern Cape bus accident

Twenty-one people died this morning when a bus they were travelling in plunged into the ravine after losing control on Centane road in Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X