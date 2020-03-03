Halala Djuma for uplifting communities

World-renowned author, Roy Bennet, once wrote: "Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return."

In this world where people are mostly known for putting their own interests first, let me take this opportunity to salute and recognise the generous efforts of Djuma Game Reserve in building and empowering communities.

The nature reserve, which is located in Sabie Sands in the deep rural areas of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, has, for many years, been at the centre stage of bringing change to surrounding communities and beyond.

It identifies challenges within communities and liaise with young people to assist them to realise their dreams.