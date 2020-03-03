Halala Djuma for uplifting communities
World-renowned author, Roy Bennet, once wrote: "Help others without any reason and give without the expectation of receiving anything in return."
In this world where people are mostly known for putting their own interests first, let me take this opportunity to salute and recognise the generous efforts of Djuma Game Reserve in building and empowering communities.
The nature reserve, which is located in Sabie Sands in the deep rural areas of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, has, for many years, been at the centre stage of bringing change to surrounding communities and beyond.
It identifies challenges within communities and liaise with young people to assist them to realise their dreams.
One of their initiatives is a debate competition involving 10 high schools which inspires learners from rural schools to have confidence in public speaking.
What makes it an accomplished story is that the top-10 selected from the 30 participants in the debate competition are rewarded with a two-night vacation at one of the game reserve's lodges, free of charge.
May other corporates and institutions that are situated in areas where poverty and unemployment are rife, take a leaf from Djuma's book and also stretch their hands and touch lives. These are some of the gestures that inspire hope for a better tomorrow, a better Africa and a better world.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.