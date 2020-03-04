Global demand keeps mask producers busy

Two Pretoria entrepreneurs who make face masks say demand for the product has increased exponentially since the spread of coronavirus to more countries.

Jordean Eksteen and David Molosankwe, owners of Universal Safety Products, who donated 30,000 masks to China to aid in the battle against the deadly outbreak, said they can no longer take new orders until October.

The company based in Laudium, Pretoria, produces high-end face masks which caught the attention of the Chinese government last month. Face masks are used by medical personnel and general public to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Eksteen told Sowetan yesterday that since last month, more orders for face masks had come through but the manufacturer can only honour existing contracts to its customers.

"We need to service our current clients first before we can look at the growth that is related to coronavirus," Eksteen said.

"We've had plenty of people in South Africa trying to get hold of us and place new orders but we are in a position where we can't take new orders. We can't take anymore, especially the coronavirus-related staff because we are focusing on our long-term contract.