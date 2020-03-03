Minimum Wage Act has led to huge rise in labour disputes, says CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it has seen an increase in cases since the passing of the National Minimum Wage Act.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the organisation’s five-year strategy, CCMA director Cameron Morajane said the commission had received a total of 184,000 cases since January. Of those, 28,676 were minimum wage disputes.

In November 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Minimum Wage Bill, which at the time was expected to benefit about 6-million workers who earned below R3,700 a month. The bill was signed into law on January 1 2019.

“Before the minimum wage came to law last year, we had a normal rate of growth of our cases. When the minimum wage started, we had anticipated a 10% increased on our caseload — but it tripled. We can call it an exception, with the addition of the minimum wage,” said Morajane.