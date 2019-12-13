Vatiswa Ndara's cries didn't fall on deaf ears

Acting has always been regarded by many in the industry as a thankless job.

We have read and heard about many heart-rending stories about how actors died as paupers despite the fame and glamour they were associated with during their acting days. But we came to know about their plight - highlighted by industry colleagues.

However, many actors are afraid to speak out about the exploitation in the industry for fear of victimisation.

They don't want to rub production houses up the wrong way for being outspoken as they could be sidelined for future jobs. This would leave them stranded, considering most of the actors solely depend on acting to make a living.

But today, actors in South Africa should have nothing to fear. They should breathe a huge sigh of relief after government's intervention to their long-standing sufferings.

Government this week gazetted a notice expressing an intention to have people in the film and television industry enjoy the rights enshrined in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act.