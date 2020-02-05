The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday it had successfully managed to renegotiate for 2‚895 workers at Toyota SA to be reinstated after they were dismissed for embarking on an unprotected strike.

Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) confirmed in a short statement that the unprotected strike by unionised employees affiliated to Numsa at the Prospecton Plant in Durban had ended.

“TSAM engaged Numsa structures at length‚ both internally and externally‚ to come to a resolution. Agreement has been reached and striking employees are expected to return to work … with no dismissals‚” the company said.

Numsa said in December last year that management had given workers the impression that they had met the requirement to receive a “quality bonus”.

The union said in January that it became evident to employees that the bosses had a different view and that the bonus was no longer forthcoming.

The union said Toyota asked workers to work overtime and the workers agreed‚ provided the employer first paid the quality bonus.

Eventually‚ there was a deadlock over the issue.

Numsa claimed Toyota management worsened the situation by not allowing its officials to intervene and negotiate over the disagreement.