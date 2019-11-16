Joburg factory bust for employing children and illegal immigrants under 'horrific' conditions

The Hawks and the labour department this week uncovered an illegally-run Chinese factory in Johannesburg which not only employed children and illegal immigrants, but also subjected them to extremely cheap and forced labour.

In a statement posted on the government’s website, the labour department’s chief inspector in Gauteng, Adv Michael Msiza said his inspectors who were there during the bust “expressed shock and disgust” as this was “the most grim site they have ever come across”.

He likened the operation to “modern day slavery”, saying it would not be tolerated in SA.

“Such barbaric acts have no place in our democratic state that upholds and promotes freedom, equality and human dignity. There is no human dignity in locking in employees and violating their rights in employment, including a right to earn a minimum wage and to be covered regarding social security,” Msiza said.