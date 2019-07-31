'It looks like a coffin' - grooms demand better living conditions as labour department raids stables

Cramped rooms, dirty toilets and showers, low salaries and a lack of "job appreciation".

These were among a multitude of concerns horse grooms raised at the Randjiesfontein racecourse in Midrand during a site inspection by the department of labour on Monday.

Grooms at the facility sleep on steel beds with mattresses, in rooms which accommodate up to four people. Some renovations had been done to four hostels, while other grooms still live in dire conditions.

Walter Sibande and 49 others share four indoor toilets and four indoor showers at the grooms' hostels.