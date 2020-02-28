Ex-soldier jailed for life for murder of girlfriend's sister in shooting rampage

Durban high court judge Shyam Gyanda lambasted former SA National Defence Force soldier Thembinkosi Ngcobo for his disregard for women as he sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend's sister.

In 2017, Ngcobo drove from Upington in the Northern Cape, where he was stationed, to Inanda, with the intention of killing his then-girlfriend Nontokozo Mbambo and himself after suspecting she was cheating on him.

After failing to find Mbambo at her home, he opened fire killing one of her sisters and wounding another.

“It became apparent during the trial that his motivation was his arrogance and his belief that he had the right to treat his girlfriend in any way because she was his girlfriend and he could do whatever he wanted to her,” said Gyanda.

“It is clear from the evidence that what appears is a person who as a man feels like he can treat his girlfriend however he feels. In a country where we have been having many campaigns against gender-based violence you just hear someone saying your girlfriend is cheating and you don’t even enquire with her,” he said.